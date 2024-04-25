Valaris (VAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $483.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, analysts expect Valaris to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Valaris has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $78.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VAL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

