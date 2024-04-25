Valaris (VAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $483.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, analysts expect Valaris to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Valaris Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Valaris has a one year low of $54.13 and a one year high of $78.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Valaris Company Profile
Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valaris
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.