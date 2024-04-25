Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) were up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.62. Approximately 161,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,096,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Viasat alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viasat

Viasat Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.85). Viasat had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 11,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Viasat by 579.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.