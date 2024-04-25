Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $35.52, with a volume of 85800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $98,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $73,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,999 shares of company stock valued at $184,990. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,336,000 after acquiring an additional 285,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,335,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 204,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after buying an additional 72,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Trading Down 9.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.53.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

