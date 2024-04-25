Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Celestica Call Options (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,725 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 54% compared to the typical volume of 3,709 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica
Celestica Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of CLS stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Celestica has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.11.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
