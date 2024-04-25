Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.63 and last traded at $64.79. Approximately 61,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 830,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.09.

HCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

