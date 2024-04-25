Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, April 26th.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

