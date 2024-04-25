Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $508.72 million, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 59.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,147 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,873,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 520,697 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 20.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

