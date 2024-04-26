abrdn plc Purchases 869,631 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

abrdn plc raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1,749.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 919,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 869,631 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $12,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

