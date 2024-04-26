Cwm LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,634,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 388,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,925,000 after acquiring an additional 122,233 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,213,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,677,000 after acquiring an additional 86,438 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,186,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $935,000.

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.49 and a 1 year high of $116.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.12.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

