Cwm LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.55% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAPR. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $23,121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth about $15,851,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth about $1,582,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 44.3% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

FAPR stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

