Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Update

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a growth of 1,389.2% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Glass House Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLASF opened at C$8.57 on Friday. Glass House Brands has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.87.
About Glass House Brands
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glass House Brands
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Glass House Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass House Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.