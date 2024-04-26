Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Update

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, a growth of 1,389.2% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Glass House Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLASF opened at C$8.57 on Friday. Glass House Brands has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.87.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.

