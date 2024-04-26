Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.24.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.