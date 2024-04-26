RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

