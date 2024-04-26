RWA Wealth Partners LLC Invests $290,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after buying an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after buying an additional 125,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 2.2 %

AVY stock opened at $217.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $225.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.51 and a 200-day moving average of $200.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

