The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,875,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,552,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,691,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $103.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIG

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $784,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,501 shares of company stock worth $10,141,126. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

