Analysts Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 128,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $2,046,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $3,897,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 36.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFI opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Gold Fields will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.1717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

