Analysts Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price at $14.58

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.58.

PMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

PMT opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.48.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.