Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DFree Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($2.92). The firm had revenue of C$47.68 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

