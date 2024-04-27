TrueCar (TRUE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect TrueCar to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. TrueCar has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. On average, analysts expect TrueCar to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TrueCar Stock Up 2.9 %
TRUE stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $263.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.65.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
