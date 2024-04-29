Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Trading Down 33.5 %

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833,206.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.