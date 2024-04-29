Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Trading Down 33.5 %
NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833,206.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.99.
Athersys Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Companies Buying Back Cheap Stock Lately
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Roku Trims Losses and Raises Guidance, But Market Isn’t Convinced
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Kimberly-Clark Proves the Best Offense is a Good Defensive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.