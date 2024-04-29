Bailard Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,165.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $66.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $74.48.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

