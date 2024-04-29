Bailard Inc. Invests $260,000 in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.06% of Viant Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Viant Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Viant Technology by 185.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Viant Technology by 357.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

DSP opened at $8.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $523.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

