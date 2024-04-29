Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $412.00 to $430.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $398.33.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $400.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $415.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 17.13%. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.