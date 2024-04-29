Cerity Partners LLC Invests $276,000 in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

ACHC stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

In related news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Stories

