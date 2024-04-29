Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 9,839.3% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after purchasing an additional 694,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 48.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after purchasing an additional 321,146 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $18,275,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Entegris by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,374,000 after buying an additional 176,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Entegris by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after buying an additional 159,368 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.16 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

