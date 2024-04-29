Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 108,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CVY opened at $25.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a market cap of $113.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Profile

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

