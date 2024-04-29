KeyCorp Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $185.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $163.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $31,458,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,541,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,291,919,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 13,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.27, for a total transaction of $2,223,265.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,201,458.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $31,458,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 689,541,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,291,919,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,985,409 shares of company stock worth $971,083,803. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.