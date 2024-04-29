Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LARK opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.22% of Landmark Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

