O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Lowered to $1,200.00 at Evercore ISI

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,043.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,097.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,016.90. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

