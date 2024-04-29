StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 62.8 %

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $597.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57.

