Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $45.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,782,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 15,505 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $768,427.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,782,713.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 11,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $568,988.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,647.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,382 shares of company stock worth $15,021,615 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

