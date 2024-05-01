Mather Group LLC. Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

