DA Davidson Raises Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target to $18.00

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

FULT has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

FULT stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.81. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,061,000 after purchasing an additional 216,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,188,000 after acquiring an additional 297,923 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,593,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after buying an additional 686,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,946,000 after buying an additional 100,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,879,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,758,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

