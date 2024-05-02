Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

HAYW opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Hayward has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $571,712.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

