Intrust Bank NA Sells 5,944 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,350. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

