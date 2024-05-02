MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Position Decreased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 144,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,670,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $883,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MasTec by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after buying an additional 1,027,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Performance

MTZ stock opened at $88.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 1.62. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MasTec

MasTec Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.