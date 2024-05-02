Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,352 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,010,000 after acquiring an additional 878,874 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,354,000 after acquiring an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 52,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,170,000 after acquiring an additional 210,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.7 %

TSCO stock opened at $271.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.98. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $279.38.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

