Intrust Bank NA Sells 2,047 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

