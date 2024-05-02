Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 825,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,014,312.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $417,400.00.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,522,000 after purchasing an additional 893,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,443,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after acquiring an additional 404,211 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 53.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 778,111 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after acquiring an additional 247,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

