Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 15,102 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MEDP opened at $397.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.32 and a 200-day moving average of $328.94. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $197.39 and a one year high of $421.00. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. Medpace’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

