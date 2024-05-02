Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF):

4/17/2024 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/16/2024 – Coca-Cola FEMSA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $109.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2024 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

4/12/2024 – Coca-Cola FEMSA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2024 – Coca-Cola FEMSA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

