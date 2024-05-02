UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UMBF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

UMBF opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $114,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,950,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,661 in the last 90 days. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 265,399 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $20,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,005,000 after acquiring an additional 161,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

