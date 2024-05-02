Contrasting Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) & Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Barings BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life N/A 1.09% 0.55% Barings BDC 44.26% 10.63% 4.70%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A Barings BDC 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Abacus Life and Barings BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Barings BDC has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential downside of 3.95%. Given Barings BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Abacus Life.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abacus Life and Barings BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $79.59 million 9.36 $9.52 million N/A N/A Barings BDC $289.20 million 3.48 $128.00 million $1.19 7.98

Barings BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life.

Volatility and Risk

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings BDC has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barings BDC beats Abacus Life on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. It specializes in mezzanine, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. It invests in manufacturing and distribution; business services and technology; transportation and logistics; consumer product and services. It invests in United States. It invests in companies with EBITDA of $10 million to $75 million, typically in private equity sponsor backed.

