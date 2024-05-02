GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) PT Raised to $19.00

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

GeneDx Stock Up 22.6 %

WGS opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $545.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. GeneDx has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $21.49.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that GeneDx will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,702,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,620,802.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $34,449.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,336.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,702,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,620,802.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,249 shares of company stock valued at $228,370. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 128,731 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in GeneDx by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 54,976 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in GeneDx by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in GeneDx by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

