Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.94. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

