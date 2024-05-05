Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.
Western Copper and Gold Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.94. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.80.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
