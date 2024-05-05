Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webuy Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. The consensus estimate for Webuy Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Webuy Global’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Webuy Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBUY opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Webuy Global has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Webuy Global Company Profile

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

