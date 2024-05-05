Coursera, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Coursera in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coursera’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Coursera’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

COUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coursera

Coursera Stock Up 0.8 %

COUR opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $425,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,715 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,482.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,932 shares of company stock valued at $8,548,314 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 43.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,008,000 after purchasing an additional 536,890 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,937,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,275,000 after purchasing an additional 243,894 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,804,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after purchasing an additional 690,931 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.