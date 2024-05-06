Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

