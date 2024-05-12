HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,263 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883,347 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,131,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $260,381,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 4,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,516,510 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $286,352,000 after buying an additional 9,294,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HP by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,220,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $211,257,000 after buying an additional 995,132 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of HP by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after buying an additional 3,613,742 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

