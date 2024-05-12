Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,318,000 after purchasing an additional 213,816 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,620,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,994 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,169,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL opened at $74.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

